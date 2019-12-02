They sang a medley of their previous hits as well as their new song 'React',"but the performance has had a mixed reception from audiences.

In total, there have been 419 complaints concerning the band's reunion outing, due to their revealing outfits and provocative dance moves that were shown pre-watershed.

Ofcom will follow standard procedure and review each complaint before deciding whether any action is required on their part.

Scherzinger posted a photo to her Instagram page of the group in their contentious outfits, seemingly unperturbed by the negative reaction.

The Pussycat Dolls established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in pop during the Noughties, with a string of successful singles that included Don't Cha, Buttons, Hush Hush and When I Grow Up.

The band sold over 50 million records worldwide before splitting up in 2010, with Scherzinger going on to have a reasonably successful solo career while also finding work on various talent shows.

Bandmate Ashley Roberts appeared on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2012, where she revealed that one reason for their split was the disproportionate amount of focus Nicole received compared to everyone else.

The first date in their reunion tour is Sunday 5th April at the 3Arena in Dublin.