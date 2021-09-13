The One Show is a long-running magazine and chat show that usually broadcasts on BBC One on weeknights at 7pm. The programme began with a pilot series in 2006 before going to a full-run in 2007, and has been a mainstay of the British television schedules ever since.

Throughout the history of the show the programme has had a number of high profile regular presenters including Adrian Chiles, Christine Bleakley, Nadia Sawalha, Myleene Klass, Chris Evans, Jason Manford and Matt Baker.

Currently, the main presenting team comprises Alex Jones, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas.

A large number of guest presenters have featured on The One Show over the years including Matt Allwright, Chris Hollins, Louise Minchin, Ore Oduba, Zoe Ball, Michelle Ackerley, Alex Scott, Michael Ball, Amol Rajan, Jordan Banjo, Rylan Clarke-Neal, Angela Scanlon, Angellica Bell and many, many more.

The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Jermaine Jenas and Angela Scanlon.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7:30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight’s One Show will the team joined by actor Martin Clunes and EastEnders star Charlie Brooks.

