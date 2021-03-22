Why isn’t The One Show on tonight? When is it next on TV?

If there’s one thing we can rely on these days, it’s the fact that The One Show will be on our TV at 7pm.

Except it’s not on tonight. Oh.

Don’t worry, we’ve done some detective work and it all makes sense. Read on to find out why the popular magazine show will be absent from our screens this evening.

Why isn’t The One Show on TV tonight?

As sometimes happens, The One Show is off air today to make way for a Panorama special. It’s one of many programmes this week marking one year since the first UK lockdown. Jane Corbin presents a look at how different governments around the world have handled the coronavirus crisis and what lessons can be learned.

So no celebrity chit chat or films about badgers tonight.

When is The One Show back on TV?

The One Show isn’t on tomorrow night either. Instead, Naga Munchetty and Nick Robinson will present a BBC News special, again marking one year of lockdown. They will broadcast live from a vaccination centre in Newcastle, interviewing guests about how coronavirus has impacted their lives, as well as reflecting on the way society has changed.

There’s no need to get disgruntled though, as The One Show won’t be off our screens for very long. Alex Jones will be back on Wednesday night with her co-host Ronan Keating (who will stick around for the rest of the week).

The pair will present a one-hour special, taking a positive spin on the past twelve months and celebrating some of the incredible acts of generosity we’ve seen over the course of the pandemic, as well as some impressive achievements.

The One Show is back on BBC One on Wednesday night at 7pm. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.