Bake Off was well and truly back this Wednesday night and the most popular tweet of the evening – from YouTube vlogger Zoella, no less – succinctly summed up what we are all thinking...

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the adjective most used to describe the show was... "moist". Lovely.

But what about the new bakers? Who most piqued viewers' interest?

Here are the most tweeted about contestants, in order, according to social media measurement tool Visibrain...

Selasi: 7,115 mentions

More like this
116013

Val: 6,238 mentions

Candice: 2,498 mentions

Tom: 1,710 mentions

Andrew: 1,629 mentions

Jane: 1,546 mentions

Benjamina: 1,389 mentions

Lee: 1,198 mentions

Kate: 1,093 mentions

Michael: 439 mentions

Rav: 366 mentions

Louise: 279 mentions

Advertisement

And here's a reminder of who they all are. Click through for all you need to know...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement