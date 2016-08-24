The most tweeted about new Bake Off contestants - and the most popular #GBBO tweet
Can you guess which baker got the most mentions on Twitter - and who sent the most popular tweet of the evening...?
Bake Off was well and truly back this Wednesday night and the most popular tweet of the evening – from YouTube vlogger Zoella, no less – succinctly summed up what we are all thinking...
Meanwhile, the adjective most used to describe the show was... "moist". Lovely.
But what about the new bakers? Who most piqued viewers' interest?
Here are the most tweeted about contestants, in order, according to social media measurement tool Visibrain...
Selasi: 7,115 mentions
Val: 6,238 mentions
Candice: 2,498 mentions
Tom: 1,710 mentions
Andrew: 1,629 mentions
Jane: 1,546 mentions
Benjamina: 1,389 mentions
Lee: 1,198 mentions
Kate: 1,093 mentions
Michael: 439 mentions
Rav: 366 mentions
Louise: 279 mentions
And here's a reminder of who they all are. Click through for all you need to know...