Star Wars: The Force Awakens proved that their hardcore fans could still carry them through with Adam Driver as Star Wars' Kylo Ren picking up the Best Movie Villain award, showing that his acting chops aren't limited to being Lena Dunham’s boyfriend in HBO’s Girls. The film franchise’s protagonist, Daisy Ridley, also scored a surfboard, picking up the Breakout Star award.

First time Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor for The Revenant, while Ryan Reynolds vehicle Deadpool had a great night, earning Best Adventure Movie and Best Hissy Fit.

Finding Dory also gathered surfboards for Best Summer Movie, with TV host Ellen DeGeneres named Summer Movie Actress for her role as the eponymous fish. The fantasy film Suicide Squad amassed the Most AnTEENcipated movie award, together with one of the film’s newcomers, Cara Delevingne as Most AnTEENcipated actress.

Leading the surfboard trophy count for TV was Pretty Little Liars, bagging a grand total of six awards. Once Upon A Time came second, picking up the Best Sci-Fi TV show and Best Liplock awards, and the spotlight turned to the pack of Kardashians yet again for Best Reality TV, weeks after Kim and Kanye dominated the headlines for their Taylor Swift spat.

Speaking of Swift, her ex-beau Harry Styles won Male Hottie alongside Kendall Jenner, who was awarded Female Hottie.

And six months on from their split, One Direction are still scoring silverware (sorry, surfboards), this time winning Choice Music Group, while ex-bandmate Zayn Malik picked up the Choice Music Breakout Artist, proving that 1D's loyal voters still mean business.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber won the Choice Female and Male artist, respectively – two talented musicians who have definitely turned their break-up into chart-topping hits. Veteran pop star Justin Timberlake was also in attendance to receive the 'Decade Award' from basketball player Kobe Bryant.

In the online categories, the internet prowess of the Dolan twins and Lilly Singh earned them the male and female Choice Webstars. The awards also recognised the late Christie Grimmie, who died during a shooting in June, but the decision not to broadcast her win for Music Webstar, nor mention her during a tribute to victims of gun attacks, caused outrage among her fans.