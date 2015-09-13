"We have the world number one quizzer, Olav Bjortomt, as our question setter. He sits with the question guys - they deliberately go out of their way to find questions that will trip me up."

Walsh thinks he's got wise to their tactics though.

"If I see a question come up and I think 'hang on, this could go two ways here', then it either does, and I’m ready for it, or it doesn’t and I go 'Oh well, a false alarm'. What it does show is that I don’t pre-read the questions. It catches me by surprise."

However, while filming on an upcoming celebrity special, Walsh admits he "fell off the wagon".

"The other day I completely lost it in the celeb show. One came up which was really, really funny. I know they’re thrilled when that happens. So yes, in answer to your question, they try all the time."

