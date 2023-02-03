Speaking to RadioTimes.com during an exclusive live Q&A for The Chase , the two Chasers delivered their best advice for potential applicants.

Paul Sinha and Darragh Ennis have revealed their top tips for The Chase fans hoping to get on the show – the main one being: "Just go for it."

"It's really hard because I've got no in on what they're looking for," Sinha said. "I've got no inside information. We don't talk to the people that audition people. We don't know what they're looking for.

"But the most important thing I'd say to anybody who wants to be on either version of the show is watch the show. Be aware of everything that goes on. Be aware of the sorts of questions asked. Be aware that when there are certain questions in the Final Chase, if there are only five possible options, don't buzz in and say pass."

He added that those who make it to the audition should "just go for it".

"You don't have to be brilliant at quiz to get on the show, you've got to be what they're looking for to be part of a team," Sinha said. "So don't hold back, be yourself, don't be shy, just go for it – because you're more likely to get on the show taking risks in the audition than you are not."

As for Darragh Ennis, who joined the show in 2020, he said that if you're a "super nervous" person, you may want to give the show a swerve.

"The last thing that anybody wants on the show is a contestant who's going to be super super nervous, really shy in front of cameras," he noted.

"So if you do something like that in your audition, they're not going to look at you and go, 'This is a great person who'll be funny and interesting on the show.'

"So like Paul says, really go for it. But for very good reasons, we are absolutely not allowed near the contestant teams so we don't really know!"

