While it's only been a few months since Sophie Duker took home the season 13 crown, the doors of the Taskmaster house don't stay closed for long and it's about to welcome a few new residents who'll be taking on ridiculously funny challenges over the next few weeks.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne are back on Channel 4 today to put another set of comedians through their paces – yes, it's the return of Taskmaster !

From a Mock the Week star to a viral internet comedian, fans can expect to see all the classic Taskmaster antics, from "hip-touching, hand-finding and milk-lifting" to fumbling with frozen peas.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Taskmaster's season 14 line-up.

Dara Ó Briain

Channel 4

Dara Ó Briain is a comedian and TV presenter best known for hosting BBC Two panel show Mock the Week as well as shows like The Apprentice: You're Fired!, The Panel and Robot Wars.

Ó Briain began his career as a stand-up comedian, appearing on Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI before going on to host Dara and Ed's Great Big Adventure, Dara Ó Briain's Science Club, School of Hard Sums and Stargazing Live.

Fern Brady

Channel 4

Scottish comedian and writer Fern Brady rose to fame after reaching the finals of Edinburgh Fringe's 2011 competition of So You Think You're Funny, in which she placed joint third.

She went on to appear on 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Alternative Comedy Experience, The News Quiz, Live from the BBC, Live at the Apollo, Frankie Boyle's New World Order and Dave's British as Folk. She has also spoken about her recent diagnosis of autism in her stand-up routines.

John Kearns

Channel 4

John Kearns is a comedian best known for starring in BBC Three's Top Coppers and Comedy Central's Guessable.

He has also taken on roles in Drunk History: UK, comedy series The Girl Whisperer, BBC Three's Plz Like and sketch show Lazy Susan.

Munya Chawawa

Channel 4

Comedian and actor Munya Chawawa rose to fame after his internet sketches went viral in 2020, with the satirist's Instagram boasting more than a million followers.

He has since hosted the MOBO Awards and appeared on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, Superfan vs Super Fan and The Sandman. He is also the host of the award-winning web series Race Around Britain.

Sarah Millican

Channel 4

Stand-up comedian Sarah Millican is best known for appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow and Never Mind the Buzzcocks among other panel shows.

She has also hosted BBC Radio 4's Sarah Millican's Support Group, BBC Radio 5 Live's 7 Day Sunday and appeared on Loose Women, The Sarah Millican Television Programme and Deal or No Deal.

Taskmaster season 14 will air on Thursday 29th September at 9pm on Channel 4, while all 13 previous seasons are available on All 4 now. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

