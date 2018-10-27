X Factor viewers loved how Ayda Field sassily shut down Robbie Williams
"Count your chest hair"
Published: Saturday, 27 October 2018 at 9:37 pm
The second live show of The X Factor saw Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have a couple's tiff on the judging panel.
It all kicked off after Field’s contestant Danny Tetley sang Madonna’s Crazy For You. Robbie wasn’t impressed, and when Field was trying to give her feedback, he shouted: “Wrong song, wrong song!”
But Field wasn’t having any of it, retorting: “Calm down… count your chest hair.”
Viewers were loving her sassy come-back, and it looks like it's going to catch on...
And some people were even offering to count Williams' chest hair for him...
The internet is a strange place sometimes.
