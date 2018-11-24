Is “Prize Fight” returning to the X Factor live shows?

No, the “Prize Fight” has been dumped this series (phew). Unlike last year’s competition, which saw the public’s top two performers of the week compete for a prize, the Sunday sing-off between the week’s bottom pair of acts makes a welcome return.

Does that mean deadlock is coming back to The X Factor?

Yes, if the judges can’t agree which of the bottom two acts should go home following their sing-off, the public will be invited to decide who will be eliminated.

Will all the acts perform on a Saturday night?

Yes, unlike last series, all remaining finalists will perform. The bottom two face the dreaded sing-off and judges vote the following night.

Is Sharon Osbourne returning to judge the live shows?

Although the X Factor stalwart was due to make a comeback to the judging panel, Osbourne who appeared as a judge on the show 2004 to 2007, 2013, and from 2016 to 2017 – announced in early October she wouldn’t be returning.

Making a statement on Facebook, Osbourne said she thought she wasn’t needed and “would honestly feel odd coming in at this point”.

“After watching the new season X Factor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly,” she said. “Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year.

“I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

How do I vote?

You can vote by phone or the X Factor app – you can see more information about that here.

Advertisement

Who are the acts in the live shows?

Simon, Louis, Ayda and Robbie have picked their teams – you can find out more about their 16 finalists here.