The three remaining contestants are battling it for your votes in order to secure the title of X Factor winner 2018 — find out how YOU can vote below.

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge. Votes in the app are free.

How do I get The X Factor app?

The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here.

You can vote up to FIVE TIMES (!) in each round of voting.

What are The X Factor voting phone numbers?

Dalton Harris:

From a mobile: 650 51 02

From a landline: 09020 5051 02

Anthony Russell:

From a mobile: 650 51 01

From a landline: 09020 5051 01

Scarlett Lee:

From a mobile: 650 51 03

From a landline: 09020 5051 03

You can see the terms and conditions of voting here.

How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?

Voting closes during Sunday’s Results show (starting 8pm, ITV)

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV