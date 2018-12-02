How to vote on The X Factor 2018
What phone numbers do you need to call? And how do you download the app?
How do I vote on The X Factor 2018?
You can vote for your favourite act by calling from a mobile, a landline or via The X Factor app.
The three remaining contestants are battling it for your votes in order to secure the title of X Factor winner 2018 — find out how YOU can vote below.
Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge. Votes in the app are free.
- X Factor 2018: could the new judging line-up actually work?
- Everything you need to know about The X Factor 2018
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
How do I get The X Factor app?
The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here.
You can vote up to FIVE TIMES (!) in each round of voting.
What are The X Factor voting phone numbers?
Dalton Harris:
From a mobile: 650 51 02
From a landline: 09020 5051 02
Anthony Russell:
From a mobile: 650 51 01
From a landline: 09020 5051 01
Scarlett Lee:
From a mobile: 650 51 03
From a landline: 09020 5051 03
You can see the terms and conditions of voting here.
How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?
Voting closes during Sunday’s Results show (starting 8pm, ITV)
The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV