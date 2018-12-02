The glasses belong to The Two Ronnies – the late Barker and Corbett – and were the trademark of their BBC1 comedy sketch show which was a staple of Saturday nights between 1971 and 1987.

(Photo by David Cairns/Getty Images)

When Corbett died in 2016, Williams – who said the comic had "inspired me at a very young age" – felt moved to get the tattoo in tribute.

Nice to think that 30 years after their show last aired, the Two Ronnies are still appearing on primetime Saturday night TV.