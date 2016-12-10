When will The X Factor winner be announced?

Despite tonight’s show lasting two hours (we know, we know) the winner of The X Factor won’t be revealed until Sunday. So during Saturday's show, one of the contestants will be eliminated, leaving the final two to battle it out on Sunday from 8pm on ITV.

Who are The X Factor duets 2016?

Pretty much everyone in pop has been rumoured. Sam Smith, James Arthur, GEM (three fifths of The Spice Girls)… The list is basically endless.

But we think that 5 After Midnight will be teaming up with last year’s winner Louisa Johnson and Clean Bandit, Matt Terry with Nicole Scherzinger (however did they book her?!) and Saara Aalto with Adam Lambert. But that is just a guess at the moment, as those sneaky X Factor lot are keeping shtum.

Where else are Matt Terry, Saara Aalto and 5 After Midnight singing this weekend?

Matt Terry will be taking on Jess Glynne’s Take Me Home, Saara Aalto’s singing Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears and 5 After Midnight will be doing Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love.

Any more surprises?

Yep! Louis Tomlinson is reported to be one of the performers tonight, and tomorrow will see Madness, The Weeknd, Kylie Minogue and Little Mix rocking it at Wembley Arena.

The X Factor 2016 Grand Final begins Saturday 10th December at 8pm on ITV

Nicole Scherzinger's Boys

Freddy Parker

Matt Terry

Ryan Lawrie

Simon Cowell's Girls

Emily Middlemas

Gifty Louise

Samantha Lavery

Louis Walsh's Groups

5 After Midnight

Bratavio

Four of Diamonds

Sharon Osbourne's Overs

Honey G

Relley C

Saara Aalto