What time is The X Factor 2016 final on TV tonight?
Who are The X Factor duets 2016? What time does The X Factor final start? Here’s everything you need to know
It’s time! To face! The final! Yep, after all the weeks of top performances (and Honey G), we’re now just one day away from finding out whether Matt Terry, Saara Aalto or 5 After Midnight will be scooping The X Factor 2016 crown…
What time is The X Factor on TV?
The first of the live finals will start at 8pm on ITV this Saturday 10 December.
When will The X Factor winner be announced?
Despite tonight’s show lasting two hours (we know, we know) the winner of The X Factor won’t be revealed until Sunday. So during Saturday's show, one of the contestants will be eliminated, leaving the final two to battle it out on Sunday from 8pm on ITV.
Who are The X Factor duets 2016?
Pretty much everyone in pop has been rumoured. Sam Smith, James Arthur, GEM (three fifths of The Spice Girls)… The list is basically endless.
But we think that 5 After Midnight will be teaming up with last year’s winner Louisa Johnson and Clean Bandit, Matt Terry with Nicole Scherzinger (however did they book her?!) and Saara Aalto with Adam Lambert. But that is just a guess at the moment, as those sneaky X Factor lot are keeping shtum.
Where else are Matt Terry, Saara Aalto and 5 After Midnight singing this weekend?
Matt Terry will be taking on Jess Glynne’s Take Me Home, Saara Aalto’s singing Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears and 5 After Midnight will be doing Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love.
Any more surprises?
Yep! Louis Tomlinson is reported to be one of the performers tonight, and tomorrow will see Madness, The Weeknd, Kylie Minogue and Little Mix rocking it at Wembley Arena.
The X Factor 2016 Grand Final begins Saturday 10th December at 8pm on ITV