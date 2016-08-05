If being caught up in a fog of hairspray, surrounded by mountains of rhinestones and getting to watch some of the best dancers in the world is your idea of a brilliant night out, you've only got two days to make that dream a reality...

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is running a random draw for tickets to the launch show of the 14th series of the sparkly, Saturday-night dancing competition. Think glitz, glamour and the very first look at this year's line-up of celebrities.