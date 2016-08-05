Time's running out to get your hands on Strictly Come Dancing launch tickets
Register before Sunday afternoon for the chance to be in the studio audience later this month
If being caught up in a fog of hairspray, surrounded by mountains of rhinestones and getting to watch some of the best dancers in the world is your idea of a brilliant night out, you've only got two days to make that dream a reality...
Strictly Come Dancing is running a random draw for tickets to the launch show of the 14th series of the sparkly, Saturday-night dancing competition. Think glitz, glamour and the very first look at this year's line-up of celebrities.
Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the programme will be recorded on 31st August, ahead of its broadcast on BBC1.
All you need to do is register for tickets (a maximum of two, due to huge demand and not that many seats) before Sunday 7th August at 4pm, when successful applications will be selected at random.
Here's where you register – good luck!