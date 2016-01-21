"There might be a few little tweaks this year," she told RadioTimes.com backstage at last night's National Television Awards.

She refrained to spill the beans and tell us what those "tweaks" might be - "I can't or else I'll be shot!" - but we wouldn't go jumping to any conclusions about glittery buzzers or six dance challenges...

The X Factor came in for criticism this year after changes to the format failed to win over viewers, but Daly said Strictly wouldn't fall into the same trap.

"The people at home are very comfortable with that format - they enjoy it - so we wouldn't want to change it too much," Daly added.

"The format has stayed pretty close to its roots. It's evolved. We've had the dance off, we've lost the dance off, the dance off has come back again. But it's definitely a format that works."

Daly, who was there to collect Strictly Come Dancing's trophy for best talent show, also talked about suffering Strictly withdrawal and who is on her wish list for series 14.

⬆Watch the full interview with Tess Daly above⬆