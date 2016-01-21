There will be "a few little tweaks" to Strictly Come Dancing's format in 2016
Changes are "in the pipeline" for series 14 teases the show's long-running presenter Tess Daly
Strictly Come Dancing might look a little different when it returns to our telly screens this autumn.
Host Tess Daly has teased changes to the long-running show's format that are currently "in the pipeline" for 2016.
"There might be a few little tweaks this year," she told RadioTimes.com backstage at last night's National Television Awards.
She refrained to spill the beans and tell us what those "tweaks" might be - "I can't or else I'll be shot!" - but we wouldn't go jumping to any conclusions about glittery buzzers or six dance challenges...
The X Factor came in for criticism this year after changes to the format failed to win over viewers, but Daly said Strictly wouldn't fall into the same trap.
"The people at home are very comfortable with that format - they enjoy it - so we wouldn't want to change it too much," Daly added.
"The format has stayed pretty close to its roots. It's evolved. We've had the dance off, we've lost the dance off, the dance off has come back again. But it's definitely a format that works."
Daly, who was there to collect Strictly Come Dancing's trophy for best talent show, also talked about suffering Strictly withdrawal and who is on her wish list for series 14.
