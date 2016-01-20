National Television Awards 2016 - the winners in full
Downton Abbey and The Great British Bake Off pick up top awards while Ant and Dec win their fifteenth consecutive award
Wednesday night's live National Television Awards saw the great, the good and the terribly well dressed stars of the small screen pick up prizes for a year's worth of brilliant telly. It's not the Academy Awards, but the NTAs are a big deal. And they are voted for by the British viewing public, so you could say they are even more important...
Here are the full list of winners:
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
More like this
The X Factor
Challenge Show
Bear Grylls: Mission Survive
MasterChef
The Apprentice
WINNER: The Great British Bake Off
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
WINNER: EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Comedy
Benidorm
Birds of a Feather
Not Going Out
WINNER: Peter Kay’s Car Share
Drama
Broadchurch
Casualty
Doctor Who
WINNER: Downton Abbey
New Drama
WINNER: Doctor Foster
Humans
Ordinary Lies
Poldark
Factual Entertainment
DIY SOS: The Big Build
WINNER: Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Top Gear
Live Magazine Show
BBC Breakfast
Loose Women
The One Show
WINNER: This Morning
Drama Performance
WINNER: Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster)
Sheridan Smith (Black Work)
David Tennant (Broadchurch)
Aidan Turner (Poldark)
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The Graham Norton Show
Newcomer
Gemma Atkinson (Emmerdale)
Richard Blackwood (EastEnders)
Parry Glasspool (Hollyoaks)
WINNER: Shayne Ward (Coronation Street)
Serial Drama Performance
WINNER: Danny Dyer (EastEnders)
Alison King (Coronation Street)
Michael Parr (Emmerdale)
Rakhee Thakrar (EastEnders)
International
Game of Thrones
Orange is the New Black
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
Daytime
Pointless
WINNER: The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
The Paul O’Grady Show
TV Presenter
WINNER: Ant & Dec
Graham Norton
Mel & Sue
Rylan Clark
TV moment of the year
Aiden Turner in Poldark
Special Recognition Award
Billy Connolly
The National Television Awards are now on ITV Player