Wednesday night's live National Television Awards saw the great, the good and the terribly well dressed stars of the small screen pick up prizes for a year's worth of brilliant telly. It's not the Academy Awards, but the NTAs are a big deal. And they are voted for by the British viewing public, so you could say they are even more important...

Here are the full list of winners:

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Challenge Show

Bear Grylls: Mission Survive

MasterChef

The Apprentice

WINNER: The Great British Bake Off

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

WINNER: EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Comedy

Benidorm

Birds of a Feather

Not Going Out

WINNER: Peter Kay’s Car Share

Drama

Broadchurch

Casualty

Doctor Who

WINNER: Downton Abbey

New Drama

WINNER: Doctor Foster

Humans

Ordinary Lies

Poldark

Factual Entertainment

DIY SOS: The Big Build

WINNER: Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Top Gear

Live Magazine Show

BBC Breakfast

Loose Women

The One Show

WINNER: This Morning

Drama Performance

WINNER: Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster)

Sheridan Smith (Black Work)

David Tennant (Broadchurch)

Aidan Turner (Poldark)

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

Newcomer

Gemma Atkinson (Emmerdale)

Richard Blackwood (EastEnders)

Parry Glasspool (Hollyoaks)

WINNER: Shayne Ward (Coronation Street)

Serial Drama Performance

WINNER: Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Alison King (Coronation Street)

Michael Parr (Emmerdale)

Rakhee Thakrar (EastEnders)

International

Game of Thrones

Orange is the New Black

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

Daytime

Pointless

WINNER: The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

The Paul O’Grady Show

TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Mel & Sue

Rylan Clark

TV moment of the year

Aiden Turner in Poldark

Special Recognition Award

Billy Connolly

