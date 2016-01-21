"You want people that are showmen. You want people that are able to come out and enjoy what they are doing. You don't want to see people terrified all the time," she told RadioTimes.com at last night's National Television Awards.

"Obviously we love to see the journey but no criticism should be thrown onto anybody that's had a touch of dancing, even if it's in a night club and that's what they did through all of their teens. What does it matter?"

In fact, Bussell's just glad the BBC1 dancing competition still has its pick of willing stars...

"Thank god we've got anybody that's prepared to do all that hard work, you know? My god, do you know how many hours they put themselves through? They really go for it!"

Bussell, who was there to collect Strictly Come Dancing's trophy for best talent show, also talked about the show going from strength to strength and who her dream contestant would be...

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC1 later this year