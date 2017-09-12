Judge Craig Revel-Horwood then said he thought it likely that the show would feature same-sex couples by 2018.

"I hope so, I really hope so. In the world of competition there are same-sex couples that do it as well so there is no reason why that can’t happen" he told Lorraine Kelly. "It’s just I guess the Beeb have to decide whether they want to do that one year and I think it’ll probably happen next year."

But the BBC wasn't quite so sure. "Strictly has chosen the traditional format of mixed-sex couples and at the moment we have no plans to introduce same-sex couples in the competition", a statement from the broadcaster said.

But what do YOU think? Should Strictly give contestants the opportunity to dance with a same-sex partner if they want to?