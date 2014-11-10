It wasn't all success stories though. Sunday's results show saw Scott Mills face Alison Hammond in the dreaded dance off. And the judges decided it was time to send the Radio 1 DJ packing...

Week five

The competition moved up a notch this week as we had our first shock exit.

On Saturday night Jake Wood, who has dominated the top of the leaderboard since the start of the competition, slipped down to fifth place, while Mark Wright leapt up to third behind Pixie Lott and Caroline Flack. Bringing up the rear were Scott Mills and Judy Murray, who both managed to escape the dance off yet again.

Sunday night saw Simon Webbe and Thom Evans pitted against each other, with the judges far-from-unanimously deciding to send Thom and Iveta home. A surprising exit considering that, aside from this week, Thom has consistently been on the upper half of the leaderboard. It seems as the competition heats up, no one is safe...

Week four

This weekend's saw Strictly Come Dancing saw farewell to Hollywood and last week's guest judge and get back to its sparkly self.

The celebrities performed Quicksteps, Tangos and Rumbas to songs by Bonnie Tyler, Sam Smith and Elvis Presley. And they gave it their all. Pixie Lott get all emotional after her dance and Brendan Cole even split his trousers during an energetic Samba...

Scott Mills hit a new low with just 15 points after an American Smooth which failed to impress the judging panel, while Tom Wonnacott come second from last with an unconvincing Paso Doble - and ended up leaving the series in Sunday's results show.

Week three

The competition was well underway this week as we said goodbye to our second celebrity. The dancers gave it their all on the Saturday night live show, embracing the glam and glitz of Hollywood and channeling the film stars of classic movies. Donny Osmond, who recently won US Strictly Dancing with the Stars, even flew in from the US of A to guest judge.

We had Alison Hammond doing Flashdance, Mark Wright doing a Superman themed Paso Doble and Scott Mills dressed up like a crab. Seriously.

All the fun and games had to end though on Sunday night, when Simon Webb and Jennifer Gibney found themselves in the dreaded dance off and the Mrs Brown's Boys star was voted out after her rendition of Mamma Mia failed to impress...

Week two

It was the second week of the competition and things were getting serious, as the 15 celebrities prepared to say goodbye to one of their own. Each contestant tackled a different style of dance to last week, whether that be latin or ballroom. We saw Pixie Lott master a waltz after last week's fast paced number, while Frankie swapped her floaty, romantic dance for a 50s inspired Charleston.

Everyone upped their game in an attempt to keep out of the dreaded dance off - EastEnders' Jake Wood topped the leader board with 35 points after an impressive Salsa while Mark, Sunetra and Thom all improved on last week's scores. In the end, though someone had to go, and after performing again in a head-to-head with Mrs Brown's Boys Jennifer Gibney, MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace was asked to hang up his dancing shoes. Time to get back in the kitchen, eh?

Week One

The phone lines were never open, there was no dreaded dance off and none of the celebrities had to hang up their spangly all-in-ones. But that doesn't mean the points awarded to them by the judging panel this weekend didn't count. They will in fact be added to next week's points which WILL end in a public vote and one of the contestants being asked to leave the dance floor.

Week One saw The Saturday's star Frankie Bridge jump to the top of the leaderboard after a graceful waltz. EastEnder's Jake Wood found himself in second place, impressing the judges with his powerful Max Branning-inspired Tango while down at the other end of the board Tim Wonnacott, Judy Murray, Jennifer Gibney and Gregg Wallace all scored slightly disappointing 18s, with Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills bringing up the rear with a cha cha Len said was "the sort of dance that would be better on the radio." Eek.

