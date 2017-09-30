However, that could all flip on its head this weekend with Strictly's second live show of 2017! After the celebrities have performed again, their scores from week one and week two will be combined, and the viewers at home will have their first chance to vote for their favourite couple. Then this Sunday October 1, one celebrity and their professional partner will be leaving.

Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebrities and professional dancers will be performing for week two of Strictly:

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 second dances revealed

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton - Charleston to If You Knew Susie by Enoch Light and The Charleston City All-Stars

You see what they did there? After Mollie King danced to Good Golly Miss Molly in show one, now Susan Calman is performing to If You Knew Susie alongside Kevin Clifton. Geddit? This has top bants written all over it!

More like this

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard - Tango to Addicted to Love by Tina Turner

Mollie King and pro dancer AJ Pritchard came a surprising middle of the leaderboard during week one, despite being the bookies' favourites to win series 15 of Strictly Come Dancing. They'll be hoping that a passionate Tango will take them out of the middle and soaring to the top of the leaderboard.

Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole - Cha Cha to Sugar by Maroon 5

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins will be hoping that along with partner Brendan Cole they can put in a sweet performance to Sugar by Maroon 5. Charlotte won praise from the judges for her elegance in week one, but will she be as good at Latin as she is Ballroom?

Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton - Waltz to You'll Never Walk Alone by Rogers and Hammerstein

It's an oldie but a goodie. A bit like Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer! The presenter surprised the judges with his passionate Tango in week one, but in order to leave the bottom end of the leaderboard he's going to need to put in a graceful Waltz alongside Karen Clifton.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova - Quickstep to Last Nite by The Strokes

Never mind Last Nite - what about Last Weekend? On Saturday, EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami put in a steamy Cha Cha with newbie Nadiya Bychkova, and the judges had heaps of praise for their chemistry. Now we've seen that Davood is bit of a mover, will he also prove to be ultra quick and light on his feet?

Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell - American Smooth to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean

The Strictly pun machine has had a rest this week, and instead of handing Rev. Richard Coles Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi they've instead given him this altogether more sombre number. Both the Rev and new pro Dianne Buswell certainly bought the laughs last week, but will they be able to take Ballroom more seriously than Latin or will the giggles get the better of them?

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara - Salsa to Despacito (Remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Is this song not a bit 'hip' for Strictly? If you haven't already heard it incessantly All. Summer. Long, you're in luck! The former JLS singer and backflipper Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara came top of the leaderboard in week one with a whopping 31 points, and they'll be hoping to get an equally impressive top score for their second performance. Somehow, we think that's pretty much a given...

Brian Conley & Amy Dowden - Cha Cha to Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches and Herb

We can see the gurning from here! Comedian and TV presenter Brian Conley came joint bottom of the leaderboard in week one, with the judges left somewhat underwhelmed by his stompy Tango. Perhaps he and new pro Amy Dowden will have better luck with this Cha Cha? Or perhaps...not. We're hoping he's going to emerge as a dark horse of series 15, anyway!

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse - Jive to Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry

Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse were praised for their Waltz last week, but ended up towards the bottom end of the leaderboard with 20 points. However if this doesn't up his score, literally nothing will. Everyone loves a Jive, and everyone loves Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry. We predict an absolute corker of a performance...

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones - Tango to Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran

It's not like Joe McFadden and Katya Jones need any help. Last week, they scored a whopping 29 points and came third in the leaderboard with their Jive, but nothing says 'crowd pleaser' quite like a bit of Ed Sheeran. If his first performance is anything to go by, we highly doubt this will be the last we see of the Holby City star. Let's just hope he can do serious and smouldering as well as his bouncy kicks and flicks.

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez - Paso Doble to Ven a Bailar (On The Floor - Spanish version) by Jennifer Lopez

Grace and elegance were the watchwords of former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke's debut performance in week one. But can she do Latin as well as she can do Ballroom? Somehow, we think she's going to be even better at a Paso Doble than a Waltz, and we already can't wait to see this performance. This has 'top of the leaderboard' potential written all over it...

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke - Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys

Poor Ruth Langsford ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard after her Waltz with Anton Du Beke, as the judges pulled her up for incorrect footwork and she ended up in the danger zone with only 16 points. She looked a little stiff to us, but nothing will loosen a celeb up quite like a Charleston. But never mind Ruth - we're just wondering if poor old Anton is still up to this! (Only joking - we love you, Anton!)

Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev - Foxtrot to I'm a Woman from Smokey Joe's Cafe

Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu previously revealed that she won a disco dancing competition when she was 13 years old, but that probably won't help her much when it comes to a Foxtrot. Never mind, if one pro is up to the job it's Pasha Kovalev, who undoubtedly will bring out the very best gracefulness and poise in the actress.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice - Viennese Waltz to She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel

There are no two ways about it. Debbie McGee and Giovanni Bernice blew absolutely everyone away with their Paso Doble last weekend. Absolutely no-one saw those legs coming, but she truly pulled it out of the bag and landed herself 30 points. In the time it took Debbie to plant a big kiss on Giovanni's chops, she went from outsider to dark horse finalist. Now the question is can she maintain such high standards for this week's Ballroom?

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec - Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi (A Time For Us – Italian Version) by Josh Groban

After coming out to perform first for the Strictly judges, former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson took a bit of a tough marking in our opinion. She landed a score of 20 for her Cha Cha, but we know she can do better than that! She seems to have a great partnership with Aljaž Škorjanec, and being an actress we're sure that she will be able to tease plenty of emotion out of this touching song.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 30th September

Advertisement

How to get in the audience on Strictly Come Dancing