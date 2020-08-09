Cowell was recovering from the operation in hospital and would be for a few days.

His spokesperson told Today on Saturday: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family."

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," his publicist said before the operation on Saturday evening.

He was apparently at home with his six-year-old son, Eric, and partner Lauren Silverman when the accident occurred.

Cowell has been quarantining at his Malibu home during the COVID-19 pandemic and was preparing to start filming on the America's Got Talent live auditions.

EW reported that Cowell had reunited with his America's Got Talent judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel in late June for an episode in which they viewed contestant performances via video conferencing.

The live recordings of the NBC show would leave Cowell's chair empty during his absence, the duration of which is not currently known.

The accident further complicates his upcoming appearances on Britain's Got Talent. RadioTimes.com reported last week that he was due to take part in the delayed Britain's Got Talent semi-finals this autumn via video link because the recording of the shows clashed with his commitments to America's Got Talent as well as concerns over ongoing travel restrictions between the UK and the US.

By the time of the Britain's Got Talent final, it was hoped he would be able to fly back to film in person, but that commitment may be in doubt.

