However, Cowell will still be fulfilling his usual role on the show for the semi-finals and is set to appear as much as usual, likely commenting on the performances via video link from the US.

It is hoped that he will be back in the studio for the live final, which is scheduled to take place in the autumn.

This year's semi-finals will be pre-recorded and aired on a weekly basis on Saturday nights throughout autumn, as opposed to the usual approach of airing live shows across one week prior to the final.

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions officially came to an end earlier this year, having been recorded before the pandemic hit - with all the acts set to appear in the semi-finals having already been revealed.

The series will return with a one-off catch up show at an as yet unspecified date, to get viewers back up to speed with the events from earlier in the year before the semi-finals kick off.

The live final is expected to take place without a studio audience, unless government restrictions on large crowds significantly change.

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV this autumn.