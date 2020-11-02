BBC Three added that series two "will be even bigger than the first", with an extended line-up of 12 queens competing for the coveted title of the UK's Next Drag Superstar over 10 weeks instead of eight.

"Looking forward to better days!" RuPaul said in a statement, "I'm happy to announce the triumphant return of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.

"We’re also currently casting season three with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most," he added.

Those hoping to wow RuPaul with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent can apply for series three on the Drag Race UK website up until the 14th November.

The first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK aired in October 2019, with Liverpool-based drag queen The Vivienne emerging as the show's inaugural champion.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.