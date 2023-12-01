"Thank you for everything. I’ve had the time of my life and I’m not only leaving here with this shiny little stick but with the most amazing crowd of sisters I could ever dream of," Johnson said.

"I’m not often lost for words but I am astounded. There is nothing bigger than this, and to win is just everything. This is the perfect end to the perfect dream."

For the grand finale, the three remaining queens Michael Marouli, Tomara Thomas and Ginger Johnson strutted in to the Werk Room one last time, with DeDeLicious narrowly missing out after losing last week's lip-sync challenge to Tomara Thomas.

For their final ever challenge, the Angels of the North were tasked with recording their own verse and starring in a music video to one of Mama Ru’s hit songs, Spotlight, starring as cat burglars trying to get their claws on the crown!

Before their big performance, each queen met with RuPaul and Michelle Visage to reflect on their Drag Race journey, and, unbeknownst to the queens, Ru treated them to a surprise visit from a family member!

RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 winner Ginger Johnson World Of Wonder

The finalists then delivered their epic performances to Mama Ru, who was joined by Michelle, Alan Carr and Graham Norton on the judging panel.

Michelle Visage said of Tomara Thomas: "I fell in love with you the minute I saw you at Club Tickety-Boo. You are such a performer, just magnetic. You just have that personality that draws everybody in."

Graham Norton said of Michael Marouli: "Tonight on the runway… wow. You came around the corner and took our breath away."

RuPaul said of Ginger Johnson: "Throughout this competition, you have tickled us, you have surprised us and you have shown us your aesthetic in ways we could not have imagined."

Three then became two, as the show said goodbye to Tomara Johnson, with Ru saying: "Tomara Thomas, you are a brilliant queen with a bright future. But, I’m sorry my dear, this is not your time."

And after one final lip sync battle to A Little Respect by Erasure, it was revealed that Ginger was this year's winner, as the host awarded her the title of The UK’s Next Drag Superstar, and the prize of creating their own digital series with the makers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK seasons 1-5 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

