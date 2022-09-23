The first episode kicked off with a Spice Girls-inspired photoshoot, before the queens had to put their creativity to the test with a double runway challenge, coming up with one look inspired by the BBC’s 100th anniversary and another which encapsulated their signature drag style.

Start your engines: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for its fourth season, with a new line-up of fabulous queens entering the Werk Room in the hope of being crowned Britain’s next drag superstar.

Once all 12 new queens had walked the runway, it was up to judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and guest judge Dame Joanna Lumley to decide which two contestants would have to lip sync for their lives to remain in the competition.

After the lip sync, one queen’s Drag Race journey sadly came to an end. Here’s what you need to know ahead of week 2...

Who left Drag Race UK 2022?

Week 1 - Just May

Just May lip syncs for her life in Ru Paul's Drag Race UK BBC

Just May became the first contestant to sashay away from season 4 after going head to head against Dakota Schiffer in the lip sync, performing to Let Them Know by Mabel.

Earlier in the show, the 32-year-old queen from Essex paid tribute to the bronze bust of Queen Victoria that appears on the bar in EastEnders’ Queen Vic pub as part of the “Ru Are Ya?” runway challenge, accessorising her metallic look with a pint.

However, her transformation didn’t impress guest judge Dame Joanna Lumley, who said the look was “sweet but it wasn’t glamorous".

“It feels iconic to be the first queen to leave Drag Race UK series 4 because just like Geri Halliwell, I made an early exit,” Just May said after her exit.

Though her stint on the show was admittedly “short and sweet”, she described it as “an incredible experience” and noted that “everyone remembers the first eliminated queen”.

Her highlight was dressing up as Ginger Spice in a photoshoot inspired by the Spice Girls’ Olympic closing ceremony performance.

“I love being able to express my love of the Spice Girls through my art of drag and I think it’s really important to incorporate something you’re passionate about into what you do, whatever that may be,” she said. “I hope I made Geri proud!”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 airs on BBC Three on Thursdays art 9pm.

