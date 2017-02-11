Watch our sneaky peek behind the scenes at the rehearsals for the first Let It Shine live show below:

For the first live show, US chat show host Ricki Lake will be in the judging seat while the five bands shake it like a polaroid picture in a bid to make it through and avoid being eliminated by the public vote.

After watching this clip, we can't wait to see what else is going to be in store...

Let It Shine airs at 6.55pm and 8.45pm on Saturday February 11 on BBC1.