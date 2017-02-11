Let It Shine: Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the rehearsals for the first live show
The five bands shake it in this exclusive look behind the scenes at the Let It Shine rehearsals
Let It Shine is going live for the first time - and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive look at what we can expect from the boys' performance.
The five bands will be performing OutKast hit Hey Ya! - dressed in their hilarious themed outfits and giving it some truly amazing dance-off action.
Watch our sneaky peek behind the scenes at the rehearsals for the first Let It Shine live show below:
For the first live show, US chat show host Ricki Lake will be in the judging seat while the five bands shake it like a polaroid picture in a bid to make it through and avoid being eliminated by the public vote.
After watching this clip, we can't wait to see what else is going to be in store...
More like this
Let It Shine airs at 6.55pm and 8.45pm on Saturday February 11 on BBC1.