It's officially Strictly season! The professionals have started rehearsals
Sequins at the ready...
The new season of Strictly Come Dancing just got a whole lot more real. As rumours swirl as to just who will be donning the sequins and fake tan and heading to the dancefloor, the professionals are already pulling on their practise shoes for rehearsals.
Joining the likes of Brendan Cole and Anton Du Beke are newcomers Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones, Oksana Platero, Neil Jones, Chloe Hewitt and AJ Pritchard who will all begin their Strictly preparations for the very first time.
Just who they'll be matched with remains to be seen, but Louise Redknapp, Lesley Joseph and Judge Rinder are all rumoured to be brushing up on their dance moves.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this autumn. It will be Len Goodman's final series after the head judge announced his decision to depart the show after 14 years on the panel.