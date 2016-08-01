The new season of Strictly Come Dancing just got a whole lot more real. As rumours swirl as to just who will be donning the sequins and fake tan and heading to the dancefloor, the professionals are already pulling on their practise shoes for rehearsals.

Joining the likes of Brendan Cole and Anton Du Beke are newcomers Gorka Marquez, Katya Jones, Oksana Platero, Neil Jones, Chloe Hewitt and AJ Pritchard who will all begin their Strictly preparations for the very first time.