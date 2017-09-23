Debbie McGee wows on Strictly Come Dancing as she almost tops leaderboard and gets standing ovation from judges
Well, we weren't expecting that
Before week one of Strictly Come Dancing, would you have thought that Debbie McGee would score more than Davood Ghadami or Gemma Atkinson?
Nope, us neither. But the broadcaster and TV personality absolutely stunned both the audience and the Strictly judges when she gave her debut performance of a Paso Doble, scoring a whopping 30 and sending her to the top of the leaderboard. Only Aston Merrygold managed to top her score after he was given 31 by the judges.
Emerging as something of a dark horse, Debbie displayed her incredible flexibility as she high-kicked her way across the floor with partner Giovanni Pernice and even did the splits.
Craig Revel Horwood commented that she had the legs of a 20-year-old, while she earned a standing ovation from both Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas after her Paso to Be Italian.
She even gave a cheeky snog to Giovanni at the end - something she admitted they definitely didn't do in training and that he wasn't expecting. He certainly ended up with the lipstick evidence plastered across his smackers afterwards, anyway.
Viewers were equally stunned by Debbie's performance:
Somehow, we think the bookies' odds on Debbie will have somewhat narrowed come Monday morning.