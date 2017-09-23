Emerging as something of a dark horse, Debbie displayed her incredible flexibility as she high-kicked her way across the floor with partner Giovanni Pernice and even did the splits.

Craig Revel Horwood commented that she had the legs of a 20-year-old, while she earned a standing ovation from both Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas after her Paso to Be Italian.

She even gave a cheeky snog to Giovanni at the end - something she admitted they definitely didn't do in training and that he wasn't expecting. He certainly ended up with the lipstick evidence plastered across his smackers afterwards, anyway.

Viewers were equally stunned by Debbie's performance:

Somehow, we think the bookies' odds on Debbie will have somewhat narrowed come Monday morning.