Who do you think will win Dancing on Ice 2021? Vote in our poll

Series 13 of Dancing on Ice is now well-underway, with the ITV show’s first elimination taking place last weekend.

After landing at the bottom of the leaderboard, singer Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to leave the competition on Sunday following a skate-off against rapper Lady Leshurr.

With just 11 skating celebs from the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up still in the rink, the competition is ramping up – but who do you think is likely to be this year’s queen or king of the ice?

You can now have your say in RadioTimes.com’s exclusive poll, which asks viewers who they think is most likely to win this year’s Dancing on Ice.

Could it be Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, whose performance to Taylor Swift’s Lover earned her an impressive score of 31.5 and the top place on the leaderboard?

Equally, Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay is in with a chance at this early stage in the series as he’s very close behind Brookes with a score of 26.5, while Olympic skier Graham Bell is in third place with 26 points going in to week three.

It could all change with the next performance, however, and the likes of TOWIE’s Billie Shepherd, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, actor Jason Donovan and Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant could shoot up the leaderboard after another week of training.

Meanwhile, placing towards the bottom after their first scores are Lady Leshurr, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, comedian Rufus Hound and actress Denise van Outen – but it’s not too late for these celebs to turn it around and skate right up to the top.

What do you think? Make sure to place your vote in our poll below.