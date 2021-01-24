Accessibility Links

  Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

Meet Sonny Jay, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and Capital Radio DJ

The DJ has joined the DOI line-up. Here's everything you need to know about him.

DJ Sonny Jay

The skating is well underway on Dancing on Ice.

The show returned for series 13 on January 17th and we’ve already seen six celebrities take to the ice.

The remaining six celebs in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up will perform their solo skate in Week Two, and one of those stars is Sonny Jay – Capital Radio DJ.

Sonny presents the Capital Breakfast Show alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, followed by Sian Welby.

Partnered with Angela Egan, he will be competing against singer Myleene Klass, Olympian Colin Jackson, actor Rufus Hound and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Ahead of his stint, Sonny Jay revealed the one Dancing on Ice technique COVID has affected as he prepared for the 2021 series.

He said: “It is quite annoying sometimes especially with stuff like lifts. Before they would have a coach come and they would help you with the lifts and they’ll be able to actually, physically touch you, but now they can be there but they can’t touch you, so they can just advise you on what to do.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the DJ as the competition continues.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Sonny Jay?

ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @sonnyjay

Twitter: @sonnyjay

Job: DJ

Before launching his DJ career, Sonny was a member of the group Loveable Rogues, who reached the finals of the sixth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. He presented Phoenix FM from 2015 to 2017 before moving to Capital FM, where he presents presenting Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, and now Sian Welby.

What has Sonny Jay said about joining Dancing on Ice? 

Sonny confirmed the news on the Capital Radio Breakfast Show which he hosts alongside Roman and Sian, saying: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

He added: “I don’t want to fall over, not in front of the nation. I don’t want to be a meme the next day!”

Alongside his promo picture which he reposted on Instagram, Sonny said: “I’ll be happy to leave this competition knowing that I can skate backwards with a beer in my hand. Anything else is a bonus!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

Dancing on Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

