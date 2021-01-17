Meet Joe-Warren Plant, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and actor

The first six celebs will take to the ice when Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 17th January.

One of those stars is Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, who is the youngest contestant in the line-up at just 18-years-old.

He might be young, but Joe certainly has a wise head on his shoulders and has already got some tips from a former contestant.

Joe-Warren Plant recently revealed advice from former Dancing on Ice winner and on-screen dad Matthew Wolfenden, saying: “Matthew who plays my dad on Emmerdale, he won it a few years back, so I’ve been talking to him about it and the advice he’s given me was to just enjoy it!”

While the actor might have Matthew’s guidance, that doesn’t mean he isn’t feeling the pressure.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Joe admitted he was worried he wouldn’t be able to keep up with his partner Vanessa Bauer who has been in the finals every year since she joined the show in 2018.

He said: “Vanessa is great! She’s never not been in the final, so this a little bit of pressure to get her to that destination.”

So, does Joe have what it takes to out-dance and out-skate the other contestants in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

Here’s everything you need to know about him as he makes his DoI debut.

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Joe-Warren Plant?

Job: Actor

Joe-Warren has played Jacob Gallagher on ITV’s Emmerdale since he was eight-years-old. He’s taking a six month break from the soap to appear on Dancing on Ice.

What has Joe-Warren Plant said about joining Dancing on Ice?

On his DOI signing, he said, “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent! (I’m) super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.” And when quizzed about the show’s famous costumes, he revealed, “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.” ITV Joe-Warren’s part in the show was first announced on This Morning, with Sharon Marshall revealing his involvement while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby teased that there was a “cracking” line-up for this year’s show. The 2021 series will once again be hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, while the judging panel consists of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm. Find out who else is taking part with our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up guide.