Meet Rufus Hound, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and comedian

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound will make his Dancing on Ice debut one week earlier than expected after an accident.

The Dancing on Ice accident caused Graham Bell’s partner Yebin to pull out of the first shows, as she she sustained a laceration in her leg from the blade of an ice skate.

Bell will dance with Karina Mantras in Week Two, while Hound will take to the ice with his partner Robin Johnstone.

As well as Bell, Rufus competes against the likes of Rebekah Vardy, Myleene Klass, Billie Shepherd and Colin Jackson CBE, who are just some of the stars in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

Rufus has been open about the fact he’s not much of a skater, much preferring to go to the pub than going “round and round” in an ice skating rink.

However, he’s hoping the practice will make perfect when he steps onto the ice.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, he said: “I normally find that once I’ve done something once that I’ve been a lot more comfortable so actually the real thing on Sunday, it’s just the fear of the unknown is. I think once we’ve got a couple of weeks under our belt then it’s probably less about that and more about just being able to really demonstrate the skate.”

Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Rufus Hound?

ITV

Age: 41

Instagram: @dogfacedboi

Twitter: @rufushound

Job: Actor and comedian

Rufus Hound is a comedian and actor, who has regularly appeared on comedy panel game shows Nevermind the Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice. He is also well known for his performances in the West End. The actor has played a fictionalised version of himself in CBBC TV series Hounded, and also starred in Doctor Who, and Channel 4’s acclaimed drama Cucumber.

He won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2013, and most recently appeared in Sky 1 sitcom Trollied.

What has Rufus Hound said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Announcing the news on Martin and Roman Kemp’s ITV show Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said ‘we’ll pay you’ and I said ‘do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He then added: “The God’s honest truth is, and [gesturing to Martin Kemp] you’re actually a magnificent example of this, as life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things.”

Good luck, Rufus!

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm.