Meet Lady Leshurr, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and musician

The new series of Dancing on Ice is well and truly here and it’s now time for the celebrities to make their ice skating debut.

One of the first celebs taking to rink when the show launches on Sunday 17th January is rapper Lady Leshurr.

The MOBO award-winning musician has opened for rapper Nicki Minaj during her UK tour, and was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

She’ll compete against Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Billie Shepherd, Sonny Jay and Rufus Hound – who are just some of the celebs in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

The 13th series has only just begun, but having seen all the celebs in training, the Dancing on Ice judges have considered who will win this year, as they evaluate the line-up.

So, is Lady Leshurr one of the celebs on their watch list? Or like has she also been falling over in each training session like Denise?

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Lady Leshurr?

Age: 30

Instagram: @imladyleshurr

Twitter: @ladyleshurr

Job: Rapper, singer and songwriter

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles, the fourth of which went viral in 2016.

The musician went on to a MOBO for Best Female Act that year, and in 2019, she performed at The Nicki Wrld Tour as a special guest for rapper Nicki Minaj.

Lady Leshurr was recently awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity.

What has Lady Leshurr said about joining Dancing on Ice?

ITV

Joining Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on Kiss Breakfast to announce the news earlier this year, she said, “Oh my gosh I don’t what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She continued, “I’m petrified, (but) I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, (skating) backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Alongside her promotional pic, she added, “I’ve always wanted to skate, and what’s better than forcing myself into something I can’t get out of now!”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV on Sunday 17th January at 6pm.