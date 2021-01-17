Meet Denise Van Outen, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and actress

Television personality Denise Van Outen was one of the first celebrities announced for the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, but she may have to withdraw from the first show due to injury.

Dancing on Ice premieres on ITV this evening at 6pm, which gives Van Outen little time to recover from a terrible accident that occurred during training this week.

The star fell face-first onto the ice and was immediately treated by on-site medics, before being sent to hospital where she was found to have partially dislocated her shoulder and tendon damage.

Ordered to rest up, she told The Sun that it’s “touch and go” whether she will be able to skate on tonight’s episode, as she has struggled to regain movement in her left arm.

“I’m working on recovering and hoping and praying I can do my routine. We are taking it hour by hour, I’m resting as much as I can and hoping for the best,” Van Outen added.

If the routine does go ahead, certain changes will have to be made to the choreography by pro partner Matt Evers, accounting for Van Outen’s now-limited mobility.

Denise is competing against the likes of Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, Myleene Klass and Rufus Hound.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress, singer and television presenter.

Who is Dancing On Ice contestant Denise Van Outen?

ITV

Age: 46

Instagram: @vanouten_denise

Twitter: @denise_vanouten

Job: Actress, singer and television presenter

Denise has had a versatile career since first entering the spotlight as a presenter on The Big Breakfast in the late ’90s.

She has had a highly successful theatre career on London’s West End, appearing in productions of Chicago and Legally Blonde – and put her musical theatre knowledge to good use as a judge on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 2007 reality series Any Dream Will Do.

She has appeared on a range of TV shows including EastEnders and Neighbours as well as serving as the narrator on The Only Way is Essex since it began in 2010.

This is not the first time she’s appeared as a contestant on a reality show since her Strictly appearance: she appeared as Fox on the first series of The Masked Singer UK earlier in 2020, making it to the semi-final.

Despite her past experience, Van Outen still fears messing up on the night, recalling a stressful moment from her Strictly experience that she hopes not to repeat.

“We did have a moment where James [Jordan] my pro partner forgot the routine in the middle of our Salsa, and he was just looking at me and I was thinking, ‘I don’t know what to do you’re the pro’, and we sort of did this weird shimmy thing.

“You can sort of get away with that on Strictly, but I feel like it’s less forgiving on Dancing on Ice, because you know you’re on Ice, so I just want to make sure I get the routine right!”

She has also appeared as a regular contributor on Loose Women and had guest presenting stints on TV shows such as Lorraine, Sunday Brunch and The 5 O’Clock Show.

What has Denise Van Outen said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Denise announced her participation during an episode of Loose Women in September 2020, telling the panel, “I’m really excited, I can’t believe it and finally I get to tell people!”

She added that her daughter Betsy will be “so excited because she loves the show and we watch it every year”.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to skate because I literally cannot stand up on ice and every time I’ve taken Betsy at Christmastime to a rink I’ve been the one on the penguins,” she said.

“After the year we’ve all had, it’s going to be lovely and refreshing to see a bit of sparkle, a bit of glamour and see us all happy and smiling enjoying ourselves on the ice.”

Is Denise Van Outen injured?

Unfortunately, Van Outen has suffered a very nasty fall during training for the series premiere of this year’s Dancing On Ice, which has left her with a partially dislocated shoulder and tendon damage.

As a result, it’s possible that she will have to pull out of the show, but has said that she is doing everything she can to proceed in the competition.

News broke of her injury on the day of the first show, when she told The Sun that it was “touch and go” whether she would be able to take to the ice and perform with pro partner Matt Evers.

Van Outen said: “I’m having ongoing physio and I’m determined that nothing is going to keep me from getting on the ice. I’ve got everything crossed that I can heal enough.

“I’m so proud of the routine we’ve worked on and I just really want to put on a good show. We’ve had to make some changes to not put any additional strain on my shoulder.”

Following her tumble on the ice, Van Outen received immediate care from on-site medics before being sent to hospital for a check-up and praised the work of NHS staff for looking after her.

“At a time when the NHS is so overstretched, I must say an enormous thank you to them for looking after me. They were incredible. I am so grateful to them,” she added.