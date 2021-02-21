Why is Dancing on Ice not on today? When is the next episode on TV?
The ITV skating show will not air on Sunday, 21st February - here's why.
Published:
Our Sunday routine usually involves enjoying a roast, and switching over to Dancing on Ice on ITV at 6pm.
However, many of you may have now noticed that this week’s show has been removed from the TV listings.
It’s been replaced by a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show’s history.
So, why isn’t Dancing on Ice on today?
Here’s everything you need to know about the 13th series of Dancing on Ice, and when the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up are expected to return to the rink.
Why is Dancing on Ice not on today?
The ITV show has been put on a week-long break.
On Monday, February 15th, the broadcaster announced that they’d be pausing the 13th series, sharing a statement which read: “Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”
They added: “Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”