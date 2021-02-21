Accessibility Links

Why is Dancing on Ice not on today? When is the next episode on TV?

The ITV skating show will not air on Sunday, 21st February - here's why.

Dancing on Ice

Published:

Our Sunday routine usually involves enjoying a roast, and switching over to Dancing on Ice on ITV at 6pm.

However, many of you may have now noticed that this week’s show has been removed from the TV listings.

It’s been replaced by a special entitled Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will celebrate the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

So, why isn’t Dancing on Ice on today?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 13th series of Dancing on Ice, and when the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up are expected to return to the rink.

Why is Dancing on Ice not on today?

The ITV show has been put on a week-long break.

On Monday, February 15th, the broadcaster announced that they’d be pausing the 13th series, sharing a statement which read: “Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

They added: “Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

The break comes after multiple early exits on the show, which has posed the question: how many more early exits can Dancing on Ice  survive?
The sudden departures include skating pro Hamish Gaman, who dropped out this week due to a finger injury, Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Faiers, and Joe-Warren Plant who have all pulled out due to a combination of injury (Van Outen, Faiers) and coronavirus diagnoses (Hound, Plant).
Joe Warren-Plant on Dancing on Ice
Joe Warren-Plant on Dancing on Ice
ITV
Jason Donovan is also on a break from the show due to a back injury, however, he is expected to return at a later date.
He said: “I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out. I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week.”
The next episode of Dancing on Ice is expected to air on 28th February, with the show then continuing as normal.
It will see Rebekah Vardy, Sonny Jay, Faye Brookes, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson, and Jason return to the ice skating rink.
It has also been speculated that Dancing on Ice could bring Joe-Warren Plant back after this week’s competition break.
Dancing on Ice will resume on ITV on Sunday 28th February. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

