Dancing on Ice could bring Joe-Warren Plant back after this week’s competition break – here’s why

The thirteenth season of Dancing on Ice has been a tumultuous ride punctuated by injuries, delays and several celebrities and pros testing positive for COVID-19.

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer had to withdraw from the competition last week after testing positive. Comedian Rufus Hound had to leave the competition earlier this month when he too returned a positive test, while Denise Van Outen and Billie Shepherd were forced to bow out after they both suffered injuries.

Nevertheless, some fans have speculated that Joe-Warren could make a comeback, despite having already exited the series.

While ITV have not issued a statement regarding the speculation, RadioTimes.com understands there could theoretically be a chance Joe could return to the competition due to the fact he would be within the one-week bye rule.

The one-week bye rule allows Dancing on Ice contestants not to participate in the contest once in its duration, allowing them to recover from minor injuries and leaving enough time to train.

Dancing on Ice will not air this weekend (21st February), meaning Joe would not be breaking the one-week bye rule should he be allowed to return. Government advice regarding positive COVID tests without any symptoms is to self-isolate for 10 days, which means Joe-Warren would technically not have to self-isolate after the 21st and could resume training should he test negative.

That doesn’t mean ITV will green-light his return and it’s all conjecture at this point. As Rufus himself has stated on his YouTube channel, Dancing on Ice has very strict rules when it comes to COVID. He explained, “Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn’t exist.”

Though some fans are pondering whether Joe-Warren could make a comeback, it’s clear the other departed contestants would not be able to return to the competition.

Denise is still recovering from her shoulder injury, while both Billie and Rufus had their one-week bye and were unable to return to the show the next week, ruling them out.

Dancing on Ice will resume on 28th February.