But ultimately it was Magical Bones who won a spot in the final after the judges' vote, with David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo all choosing to send the act through after his incredible box trick.

The remaining acts from the night's show still have one more chance to make it through to the final, with them all now awaiting the result of the public vote - which is open for viewers now.

Magical Bones joins two other confirmed finalists so far, with the comic juggler Steve Royle and dance duo Aaron & Jasmine having already booked their places in the last show.

With two more semi-finals still to come, the judges choices from each of those shows will also make it through to the final, as will the five winners of the public vote - with each of those victors set to be announced on the day of the final.

This year's semi-finals have taken on a very different flavour after having been postponed back in March, with the five shows taking place on consecutive weekends rather than across one week as is usually the case.

The shows have also seen the introduction of a virtual studio audience, while head judge Simon Cowell has been unable to take part so far after injuring his back in an accident. Diversity member and former BGT winner Ashley Banjo has stepped in to fill his place on the panel.

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm.