Britain's Got Talent MerseyGirls dance star thanks Simon Cowell for funding her life-changing surgery
The teenager - who has scoliosis - touched Cowell's heart when she performed on the talent show
Every time MerseyGirls performed on Britain's Got Talent it was an emotional experience, because this was the last time 15-year-old Julia Carlile may have been able to dance in her life. But it seems Simon Cowell has made good on his promise to fund her operations - and now the teenager is in recovery.
At the audition, Carlile - who suffers from scoliosis - told the judges this would be her last chance to perform. She was due for surgery to correct the curvature of her spine, which could have left her unable to dance alongside her friends.
The dance troupe earned Alesha Dixon's buzzer, with the BGT judge telling them: "When you’re passionate about something, I could not imagine not being able to do that again. I really couldn’t. And that’s why we all live for the things that we love to do, it really touched me."
But in an effort to save Carlile's dance career, her friends were determined to raise the money for alternative treatment - and in the final Cowell stepped forward to offer financial help, saying: "Whatever happens, we'll make sure you're all right."
Carlile has now had two successful operations in the United States.
More like this
MerseyGirls came ninth in the final of BGT 2017.