The dance troupe earned Alesha Dixon's buzzer, with the BGT judge telling them: "When you’re passionate about something, I could not imagine not being able to do that again. I really couldn’t. And that’s why we all live for the things that we love to do, it really touched me."

But in an effort to save Carlile's dance career, her friends were determined to raise the money for alternative treatment - and in the final Cowell stepped forward to offer financial help, saying: "Whatever happens, we'll make sure you're all right."

Carlile has now had two successful operations in the United States.

MerseyGirls came ninth in the final of BGT 2017.