Britain's Got Talent fans loved the awkward crew member caught on stage in Acrocadabra’s magic routine
Did you spot the stagehand who made an unexpected cameo in the BGT semi-final?
Spare a thought for the poor Britain's Got Talent stagehand who accidentally starred in Wednesday night's semi-final.
As kids magical dance group Acrocadabra finished their routine with a flourish, pulling a cloth off a box to reveal that the boy inside had magically disappeared, they also inadvertently revealed a member of the ITV show's production team half-crouched behind the prop – with a look of shock on his face.
The dancers from Birmingham had been performing a dance and acrobatics routine with added magic tricks, to the Little Mix song Black Magic. Unfortunately they couldn't make the stage hand disappear in time...
