Her daughter, Pam, said: "This is the culmination: an audience like this, a venue like this and she will absolutely love it."

Presenters Ant and Dec as well as the Britain's Got Talent judging panel were immediately charmed by her enthusiasm and sense of humour, before being wowed by her superb vocal talent.

Nora sung Loveliest Night of the Year, a song from classic 1951 film The Great Caruso, while Pam played the piano alongside her.

Her performance ended with some powerful operatic high notes, impressing the audience and the judges who gave her a well-deserved standing ovation.

When David Walliams started to give comments, she couldn't work out where he was sat much to the amusement of his fellow judges.

He said: "You're a very special lady because you're full of life, full of laughter, full of joy and you've just entertained the nation at 96."

"It was a very special audition, Nora," Amanda Holden added. "You're a generation that this country is built on, so very well done and thank you."

Simon Cowell joked: "I didn't like you very much... I loved you!"

She left the stage with four yeses from the judging panel and enthusiastic cheers from the adoring crowd.

Nora told Ant and Dec: "I'm very pleased to have come here."

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm next Saturday