If you were watching Britain's Got Talent last night, you'll have seen Richard Jones crowned 2016 champion. The magician's act triumphed thanks in no small part to the appearance of Fergus Anckorn, a WWII veteran and the oldest member of the Magic Circle. Jones based his entire performance around Fergus' time spent in prisoner of war camps and left viewers and the judges enthralled.

But while the panel and audience were on their feet applauding, Amanda Holden hit upon a great idea – setting up her nan with the 97-year-old former soldier: "My grandmother is 95 and single if you want to meet in the bar afterwards," she told Fergus.