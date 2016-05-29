Amanda Holden's nan and BGT's Fergus really hit it off backstage
The military man – who played a part in Richard Jones's winning act – was snapped behind the scenes in conversation with the judge's grandmother
If you were watching Britain's Got Talent last night, you'll have seen Richard Jones crowned 2016 champion. The magician's act triumphed thanks in no small part to the appearance of Fergus Anckorn, a WWII veteran and the oldest member of the Magic Circle. Jones based his entire performance around Fergus' time spent in prisoner of war camps and left viewers and the judges enthralled.
But while the panel and audience were on their feet applauding, Amanda Holden hit upon a great idea – setting up her nan with the 97-year-old former soldier: "My grandmother is 95 and single if you want to meet in the bar afterwards," she told Fergus.
And it turns out the pair did indeed meet backstage...
Could this be the start of a budding BGT romance?