But there was more to the Strictly final than just who took the title for 2019 – here are some of our Strictly highlights…

1. The scores were in…

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judges BBC

And despite it being the Strictly Come Dancing final with some really incredible routines, sadly nobody managed to score a perfect 120.

That didn’t stop the performances being absolutely incredible, with this year’s showdances being truly exceptional for 2019 – Emma and Anton truly excelled themselves with their Hollywood-themed number.

However, Kelvin and Oti’s amazing and limit-pushing showdance brought Motsi Mabuse to tears with just how fantastic it was – and earned every single one of its 40 points.

2. Taylor Swift turned up

A true superstar graced us with her presence, serenading us all with Lover. Eat your heart out, X Factor: The Band.

3. Kelvin Fletcher did that incredible samba again

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse BBC

By far the most talked about (and surprising) dance of the whole competition, Kelvin and Oti recaptured the week one magic for the Strictly final. And it was every little bit as good as we remembered it being.

4. The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up reunited

While our finalists have all been fabulous, we have missed some of our former celebs (Michelle Visage and Mike Bushell, welcome home!) – so it was great to see the whole 2019 Strictly family back together for one final routine.

5. And of course…Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly Come Dancing 2019!

All our finalists were worthy winners, but we're thrilled Kelvin and Oti lifted the Glitterball trophy (we did basically call it).

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in 2020