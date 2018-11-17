1. Ashley and Pasha scored the first perfect 40 of the series

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev secured tens from all four judges for their Jive to Shake Ya Tail Feather by The Blues Brothers - winning them the first perfect 40 of the 2018 series.

2. Katya and Neil Jones danced together and fans got emotional

The married couple took to the dance floor together for the first time since footage emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

3. Giovanni's mesh poloneck was... quite something.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice's sultry Paso Doble was very intense, not least because of Giovanni's striking mesh poloneck. Let's hope this style catches on.

4. Stacey Dooley's lifts blew people's minds

Stacey's lifts were something to behold - and that image of her landing on the dance floor on a ginormous stick of rock will be seared into our minds forever.

5. The flamingo-themed pro dancer performance went down a treat

The group professional dance, to the voice of Gloria Estefan who performed a string of her hit songs live, was completely mad and such a fabulous way to open Blackpool Week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 24th November at 6.50pm on BBC1