"Ooh spotted Jodie Comer in the Strictly audience - get her on for 2019!," Rebecca Craven tweeted.

"I won't be able to concentrate on anything or anyone other than Jodie Comer now," another fan posted on Twitter.

However, some viewers were also keen to speculate on who 'Villanelle's' next target might be.

"Who's she been sent to do away with," Paul Lang asked on Twitter. "Bet it's Tony Beak," he added, in a reference to Anton Du Beke's childhood name, Tony Beke.

Others thought she might have her eye on presenter Tess Daly...

... or more specifically, Daly's banter.

Comer isn't the first celebrity to make an appearance in the Strictly audience, and on Saturday night, Big Brother’s Little Brother presenter Rylan Clark-Neal also made an appearance.

Fingers crossed for Sandra Oh next week!

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow at 7.50pm on BBC1