1. Kyle Tomlinson

It's good to know that when the Britain's Got Talent judges tell you to go away and get better at your act, they're not just being nice. Sometimes they actually do mean it!

The 15-year-old from Sheffield had previously auditioned for BGT when he was aged 12, but it is not thought that his audition was televised the first time round.

After his performance three years ago, Walliams told him to go away and work on his voice and so that's exactly what Kyle did.

After returning to the show, it's safe to say he did pretty well. He got David's Golden Buzzer!

2. The Pensionaires

Pensioners and friends 75-year old Malcolm and 84-year old Henry might not have stopped at Britain's Got Talent long enough to remove their coats, scarves and hats - but it was certainly enough to make an impression.

The duo, who Simon said reminded him of Ant and Dec in just 10 years' time, brought a touch of village hall chic to the theatre as they performed You Make Me Feel So Young (what else?).

3. Leah Barniville

When Leah Barniville walked out onto the stage at BGT, little did we know that this was the voice that she was about to bring us.

It seems hard to believe that her amazing performance of Caruso by Lucio Dalla is sung by someone who's only 14 years old. Obviously she got four yeses, but if you want to hear more from Leah, we've compiled some of her best stuff from YouTube here.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.