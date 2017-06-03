Who are the other Golden Buzzer acts on Britain's Got Talent?

Despite the other three judges being "quite nice" (Kyle's words), it was Walliams who told him after his first audition to go away and work on his voice. “Doesn’t sound like the kind of sensible thing I would say," laughed Walliams, but that's exactly what Kyle did.

He's now returned to the show three years later to give a very triumphant rendition of the Alexandra Burke arrangement of Hallelujah, which made Walliams hit his Golden Buzzer.

After Kyle had finished singing, Walliams said: “I thought it was really good,” before hitting the gold button. "Well done Kyle," said Walliams. "It was a really, really moving performance and I’m really glad that you came back and proved me wrong."

Simon Cowell added: “You gave every single ounce you could possibly give to that performance" while Alesha described his story as being like a “fairytale”.

Although we don't have footage from Kyle's first Britain's Got Talent audition, what we can bring you is a video from YouTube of when he was 12 singing a Bruno Mars song:

It's nice to know that when the Britain's Got Talent judges tell you to go away and get better at your act, it's not just nice words to soften the blow of rejection. Sometimes they actually do mean it!

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.