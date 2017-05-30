Here she is competing in an Irish singing contest called Teenstars back in 2015:

And even though it's May, we don't care because here's some Christmas music, too. She performed Oh Holy Night at an Arts Centre in Ireland:

And here she is singing Chestnuts Roasting accompanied by a very distracting Santa and bunch of young kids the year before:

And, of course, a bit of obligatory Phantom of the Opera. Here's Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again:

Leah, who is from Ratoath outside of Dublin in Ireland, lives with her parents and little brother and started singing when she was five years old.

However, she only began having lessons three years ago where she started singing classical music. Leah's official Facebook page is here,

Britain's Got Talent airs at 8pm Saturday on ITV.