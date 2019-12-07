The pair will be joined by a host of celebs for a festive filled hour in the hope of sending people off to Lapland.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Take Off with Bradley and Holly?

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby will be spreading the festive joy in new family entertainment show, Take Off on BBC One. The hosts will be giving lucky audience members the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the most Christmassy place on Earth, Lapland. The show will be jam packed with games, incredible surprises, celebrity guests and much more leading up to a spectacular end of show finale.

Any celebrity friends involved?

Johannes Radebe from Strictly Come Dancing is on board, along with Curtis Pritchard from Love Island and Jamie Cullum. There is also a flypast by the red arrows.

How long is it?

Take Off with Holly and Bradley will be a one-off one-hour special on the BBC.

What have Holly and Bradley said about the show?

Self-confessed Christmas fan Holly said: “This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes. And I couldn’t be happier!”

Bradley added: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it!”

When is it on?

Take Off with Bradley and Holly is on BBC One, Christmas Eve at 8pm.