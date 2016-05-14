Sweden's Eurovision hosts put on an utterly spectacular half time show
Petra Mede and Mans Zelmerlow pulled out all the stops with their Eurovision winning formula track, Love Love Peace Peace
Tonight's Eurovision Song Contest may have been jam packed with soaring vocals and toe tapping treats but they all paled in comparison to half-time show performance from hosts Mans Zelmerlow and Petra Mede.
The Swedish Eurovision winner and the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest host collaborated on a cracking tongue-in-cheek track called Love Love Peace Peace.
The song paid homage to Eurovision entries of days gone by, including the infamous Polish washerwomen who set pulses racing across Europe in 2014.
It was a sublime treat for die hard Eurovision fans, who doubtless expected no less from Petra. She put on quite the show in 2013 too, after all.