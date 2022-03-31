Strictly's Shirley Ballas wants Bruno and Anton to judge this year

Du Beke was undoubtedly a successful addition to the panel, which has left many fans wondering if he'll continue for the 2022 season or whether Tonioli will make a return.

Last year, Anton Du Beke stepped up from his long-term role as a Strictly Come Dancing professional to join the judging panel – with regular judge Bruno Tonioli unable to take part due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Now, head judge Shirley Ballas has had her say – and she reckons that space should be made for both of them, with five judges on the panel rather than the customary four.

"I hope Anton stays, but we could have five seats," she said at the Royal Television Society Awards, as reported by The Mirror.

"I just did the tour with Bruno and he was on point and on form," she added. "There is nobody like Bruno. He is a force to be reckoned with."

While it remains to be seen exactly who will be joining Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse on this year's panel, we have more clarity regarding which Strictly professionals will take part in the 2022 season.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke on Strictly 2021 BBC/Guy Levy

The show revealed the line-up of dancers on Thursday 31st March, with last year's winner Giovanni Pernice and fellow finalist Johannes Radebe among those confirmed to return.

Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Márquez, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Nikita Kuzmin, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nadiya Bychkova, Katya Jones and Kai Widdrington are also all set to take to the dancefloor once again.

And Jowita Przystał, Luba Mushtuk and Cameron Lombard – none of whom received a partner last year – are also back in the fold this time around.